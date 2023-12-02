High school basketball is happening today in Oneida County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oneida County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Three Lakes High School at Gillett High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 2

5:45 PM CT on December 2 Location: Gillett, WI

Gillett, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Lakes High School at Gillett High School