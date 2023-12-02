Milwaukee vs. Green Bay December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Green Bay Phoenix (2-2, 0-0 Horizon League) play the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3, 0-0 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Milwaukee Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Noah Reynolds: 20 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Jones: 10 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marcus Hall: 4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amari Jedkins: 4.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rich Byhre: 5.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)
- Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Clarence Cummings III: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Randy Tucker: 8.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zae Blake: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Heffner: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Green Bay Rank
|Green Bay AVG
|Milwaukee AVG
|Milwaukee Rank
|360th
|59.3
|Points Scored
|78.2
|32nd
|333rd
|76.5
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|363rd
|25.3
|Rebounds
|35.9
|13th
|347th
|5.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|331st
|10.9
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|14.6
|345th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.