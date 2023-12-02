The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will hope to end a three-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Resch Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Milwaukee is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.

The Panthers are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 196th.

The Panthers record 76.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 65.4 the Phoenix allow.

When Milwaukee totals more than 65.4 points, it is 2-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Milwaukee averaged 84.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.5 points per contest.

The Panthers gave up 70.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 77.5 away from home.

At home, Milwaukee averaged 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than on the road (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule