How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Green Bay on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will hope to end a three-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Resch Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Detroit Mercy vs Cleveland State (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Purdue Fort Wayne vs Oakland (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Wright State vs Davidson (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- Milwaukee is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 196th.
- The Panthers record 76.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 65.4 the Phoenix allow.
- When Milwaukee totals more than 65.4 points, it is 2-4.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Milwaukee averaged 84.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.5 points per contest.
- The Panthers gave up 70.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 77.5 away from home.
- At home, Milwaukee averaged 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than on the road (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (32.1%).
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stetson
|L 85-67
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Siena
|W 61-59
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Southern Miss
|L 90-84
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
