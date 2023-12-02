The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. This matchup is at 12:30 PM ET on FOX.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Badgers allow to opponents.
  • Marquette is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 240th.
  • The Golden Eagles record 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers allow.
  • When Marquette puts up more than 63.9 points, it is 6-1.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in away games (79.7).
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last year, allowing 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Marquette drained 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum

