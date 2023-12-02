How to Watch Marquette vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 2
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. This matchup is at 12:30 PM ET on FOX.
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Badgers allow to opponents.
- Marquette is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 240th.
- The Golden Eagles record 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers allow.
- When Marquette puts up more than 63.9 points, it is 6-1.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in away games (79.7).
- Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last year, allowing 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 in away games.
- When playing at home, Marquette drained 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
