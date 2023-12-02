How to Watch Marquette vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs on FOX.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 49% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Badgers allow to opponents.
- Marquette has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 240th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 246th.
- The 81.4 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 17.5 more points than the Badgers allow (63.9).
- Marquette is 6-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
- Wisconsin has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 290th.
- The Badgers put up an average of 73.9 points per game, eight more points than the 65.9 the Golden Eagles allow.
- Wisconsin is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette posted 83.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged on the road (79.7).
- In home games, the Golden Eagles allowed 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Marquette performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 on the road.
- At home, the Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).
- Wisconsin made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|W 69-61
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.