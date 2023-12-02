How to Watch Marquette vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 2
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on FOX.
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Badgers' opponents have hit.
- Marquette has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 240th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 246th.
- The Golden Eagles average 17.5 more points per game (81.4) than the Badgers give up (63.9).
- Marquette has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- Wisconsin has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 290th.
- The Badgers put up 8.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (65.9).
- Wisconsin has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Marquette performed better at home last year, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game away from home.
- In home games, the Golden Eagles ceded 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than in away games (73.7).
- At home, Marquette made 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than away from home (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin scored fewer points at home (66.5 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.
- At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71.0).
- Wisconsin made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|W 69-61
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
