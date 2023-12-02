The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 49% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Badgers allow to opponents.
  • Marquette has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 240th.
  • The Golden Eagles score 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers give up.
  • Marquette has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
  • Wisconsin is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 290th.
  • The Badgers score an average of 73.9 points per game, eight more points than the 65.9 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When Wisconsin allows fewer than 81.4 points, it is 5-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last year, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Marquette fared better in home games last year, making 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged away (67.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Badgers conceded 10.3 fewer points per game at home (60.7) than away (71).
  • Wisconsin drained more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 SMU W 69-61 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois W 71-49 Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.