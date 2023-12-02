The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Badgers' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Marquette shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 246th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers allow.
  • Marquette has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • Wisconsin is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 93rd.
  • The Badgers put up eight more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (65.9).
  • Wisconsin has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
  • The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 in away games.
  • Marquette averaged 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.3.
  • The Badgers allowed fewer points at home (60.7 per game) than on the road (71) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Wisconsin sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) too.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 SMU W 69-61 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois W 71-49 Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

