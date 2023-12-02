The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Badgers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Marquette shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 246th.

The Golden Eagles put up 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers allow.

Marquette has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Wisconsin is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 93rd.

The Badgers put up eight more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (65.9).

Wisconsin has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 in away games.

Marquette averaged 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.3.

The Badgers allowed fewer points at home (60.7 per game) than on the road (71) last season.

Beyond the arc, Wisconsin sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) too.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule