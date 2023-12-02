The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. The matchup airs at 12:30 PM ET on FOX. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -3.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Marquette has played as a favorite of -160 or more once this season and won that game.

The Golden Eagles have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Wisconsin has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Badgers have played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 80% 81.4 155.3 65.9 129.8 147.5 Wisconsin 3 42.9% 73.9 155.3 63.9 129.8 135.2

Additional Marquette vs Wisconsin Insights & Trends

The 81.4 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 17.5 more points than the Badgers allow (63.9).

Marquette has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when putting up more than 63.9 points.

The Badgers average eight more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (65.9).

When it scores more than 65.9 points, Wisconsin is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 3-2-0 1-2 2-3-0 Wisconsin 3-4-0 0-0 3-4-0

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Wisconsin 16-1 Home Record 11-6 8-4 Away Record 6-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

