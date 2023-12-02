The Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) will meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This matchup is available on FOX.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marquette Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)

Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Marquette AVG Marquette Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 79.3 23rd 30th 63.6 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 302nd 29.5 Rebounds 28.4 333rd 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.9 39th 300th 11.6 Assists 17.3 6th 1st 8.0 Turnovers 10.5 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.