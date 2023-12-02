The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will look to end a three-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Resch Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Milwaukee vs. Green Bay matchup.

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Milwaukee Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Milwaukee (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Milwaukee (-2.5) 142.5 -142 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends

Green Bay has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Phoenix are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Milwaukee has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Panthers games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

Green Bay Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Green Bay, based on its national championship odds (+8000), ranks significantly better (35th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (229th).

Green Bay's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

