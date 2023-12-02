The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

Green Bay is 1-2 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 10th.

The Phoenix average 16.6 fewer points per game (61.7) than the Panthers allow (78.3).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay averaged 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 57.6 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Phoenix gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (76.8).

Green Bay sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule