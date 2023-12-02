The Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard included, take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 120-113 loss to the Bulls, Lillard totaled 18 points, 13 assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Lillard's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.5 26.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.5 Assists 7.5 6.8 8.3 PRA -- 36.8 39.2 PR -- 30 30.9 3PM 3.5 2.8 3.1



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Lillard has made 7.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.8% of his team's total makes.

Lillard is averaging 8.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lillard's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 105.7 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 104.3.

Giving up 122.3 points per contest, the Hawks are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Hawks have conceded 44.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

Allowing 28.5 assists per game, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Damian Lillard vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 29 6 4 5 2 0 2

