The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on Saturday, December 2 at Fiserv Forum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Bucks lost 120-113 to the Bulls in overtime on Thursday. In the Bucks' loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with a team-high 26 points (adding 14 rebounds and five assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Pat Connaughton SG Out Ankle 5.8 3.5 2.0 Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.