Bucks vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 250.5 points.
Bucks vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-6.5
|250.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's 19 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 250.5 points five times.
- Milwaukee's games this season have had an average of 238.5 points, 12 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks have a 7-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 13 (72.2%) of those contests.
- This season, Milwaukee has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info
Bucks vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 250.5
|% of Games Over 250.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|5
|26.3%
|120.5
|243.8
|117.9
|240.2
|232.9
|Hawks
|4
|22.2%
|123.3
|243.8
|122.3
|240.2
|237.1
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total six times.
- At home, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (2-7-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-5-0).
- The 120.5 points per game the Bucks put up are only 1.8 fewer points than the Hawks allow (122.3).
- Milwaukee has a 5-3 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 122.3 points.
Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|7-12
|3-7
|12-7
|Hawks
|5-13
|1-1
|11-7
Bucks vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Hawks
|120.5
|123.3
|3
|2
|5-3
|5-6
|7-1
|9-2
|117.9
|122.3
|22
|27
|4-7
|5-5
|8-3
|6-4
