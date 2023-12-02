Boise State vs. UNLV: MWC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The Boise State Broncos are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this season's MWC Championship Game, where they will face the UNLV Rebels. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on FOX from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. UNLV matchup.
Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Boise State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-2.5)
|58.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-2.5)
|58.5
|-128
|+106
Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Boise State has put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- UNLV has put together a 9-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Rebels have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in four of those games.
Boise State & UNLV 2023 Futures Odds
|Boise State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
