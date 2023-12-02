The Boise State Broncos (7-5) and UNLV Rebels (9-3) will battle in the MWC Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Boise State ranks 37th in scoring offense (32 points per game) and 60th in scoring defense (25.3 points allowed per game) this year. UNLV's defense ranks 63rd in the FBS with 25.6 points allowed per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 19th-best by posting 35.5 points per game.

We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this game on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Boise State vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Boise State UNLV 437.1 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.6 (39th) 382 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.6 (84th) 207.5 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (24th) 229.6 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.6 (55th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (36th) 16 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (13th)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has compiled 1,526 yards (127.2 ypg) on 109-of-197 passing with nine touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 344 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 183 times for a team-high 1,113 yards (92.8 per game) with 13 scores. He has also caught 37 passes for 537 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

This season, George Holani has carried the ball 96 times for 530 yards (44.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's team-leading 873 yards as a receiver have come on 47 catches (out of 88 targets) with five touchdowns.

Billy Bowens has a total of 269 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 passes and scoring one touchdown.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava leads UNLV with 2,626 yards on 186-of-290 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 244 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 64 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball 118 times for 667 yards (55.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jai'Den Thomas has run for 501 yards across 107 carries, scoring 12 touchdowns.

Ricky White's 1,298 receiving yards (108.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 76 receptions on 114 targets with seven touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has 46 receptions (on 60 targets) for a total of 456 yards (38 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kaleo Ballungay's 16 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 297 yards (24.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Boise State or UNLV gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.