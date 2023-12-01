Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Racine County, Wisconsin today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Trail High School and Academy at Racine Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Horlick High School at Tremper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
