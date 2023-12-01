Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lincoln County, Wisconsin today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tomahawk High School at Northland Pines High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Eagle River, WI
- Conference: Great Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mosinee High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Merrill, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.