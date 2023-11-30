Player props can be found for Filip Forsberg and Mats Zuccarello, among others, when the Nashville Predators host the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Zuccarello has scored five goals (0.3 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Minnesota offense with 22 total points (1.1 per game).

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 1 1 2 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 1 1 2

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Kirill Kaprizov has racked up 18 points this season, with six goals and 12 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 0 0 1

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Joel Eriksson Ek has earned 11 goals on the season, adding seven assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 28 1 0 1 5 at Red Wings Nov. 26 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 1 0 1 6 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 1 1 6 at Senators Nov. 18 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Forsberg is Nashville's leading contributor with 27 points. He has 12 goals and 15 assists this season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 28 1 1 2 4 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 at Blues Nov. 24 2 1 3 5 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 2 0 2 6

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly has 19 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding nine assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 1 1 2

