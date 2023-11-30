The Nashville Predators' Roman Josi and the Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek are two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Wild vs. Predators Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Mats Zuccarello's five goals and 17 assists in 20 contests give him 22 points on the season.

Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov has posted 18 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 12 assists.

This season, Minnesota's Eriksson Ek has 18 points, courtesy of 11 goals (first on team) and seven assists (fifth).

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has an .876 save percentage (62nd in the league), with 218 total saves, while conceding 31 goals (3.5 goals against average). He has compiled a 3-4-2 record between the posts for Minnesota this season.

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg has been a key contributor for Nashville this season, collecting 27 points in 21 games.

Ryan O'Reilly has picked up 19 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding nine assists.

Josi's total of 16 points is via four goals and 12 assists.

Kevin Lankinen (3-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.8 on the season. His .913% save percentage ranks 22nd in the NHL.

Wild vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 10th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.95 19th 17th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.8 31st 16th 31 Shots 31.1 15th 18th 30.3 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 17th 20% Power Play % 16% 24th 28th 73.53% Penalty Kill % 68.49% 32nd

