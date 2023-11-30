Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Washington County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Washington County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitefish Bay High School at Hartford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Hartford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Slinger High School at Port Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Port Washington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
