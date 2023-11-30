Will Vinni Lettieri Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 30?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Vinni Lettieri a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Lettieri stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Lettieri has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- Lettieri has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Lettieri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|12:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|5:44
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Wild vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
