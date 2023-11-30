Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today? We've got you covered.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brown Deer High School at Dominican High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Whitefish Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Destiny High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitefish Bay High School at Hartford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Hartford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Anthony High School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Williams Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
