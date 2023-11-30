Can we anticipate Mats Zuccarello lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild clash with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

Zuccarello has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Zuccarello has picked up one goal and 10 assists on the power play.

Zuccarello averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:02 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:16 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:32 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 5-4 SO

Wild vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

