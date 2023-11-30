Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Grant County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Ridge High School at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Hazel Green, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.