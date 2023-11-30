Will Connor Dewar Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 30?
When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Connor Dewar light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dewar stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Dewar has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Dewar has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 66 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dewar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.