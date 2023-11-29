The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) welcome in the Memphis Tigers (2-4) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 65.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 55.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.8 points, Memphis is 1-3.

Marquette's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 65.3 points.

The 81.7 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 15.2 more points than the Tigers allow (66.5).

Marquette is 6-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

When Memphis allows fewer than 81.7 points, it is 2-2.

The Golden Eagles are making 50.5% of their shots from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (40.6%).

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 59.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 59.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Mackenzie Hare: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.6 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (22-for-42)

16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.6 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (22-for-42) Rose Nkumu: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 71.0 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (9-for-12)

10.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 71.0 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (9-for-12) Frannie Hottinger: 9.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.0 FG%

9.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.0 FG% Jordan King: 15.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

Marquette Schedule