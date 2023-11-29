The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) host the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) after winning four home games in a row. The Mastodons are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue Fort Wayne -10.5 141.5

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay has played just one game this season that ended with a combined score higher than 141.5 points.

Green Bay has a 124-point average over/under in its outings this season, 17.5 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, Green Bay has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Green Bay has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

The Phoenix have entered two games this season as the underdog by +400 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

Green Bay has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue Fort Wayne 3 75% 89 149.2 65.7 129.5 147.3 Green Bay 1 20% 60.2 149.2 63.8 129.5 130.1

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Mastodons beat the spread six times in 21 Horizon League games last season.

The Phoenix score an average of 60.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 65.7 the Mastodons allow.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue Fort Wayne 3-1-0 0-0 2-2-0 Green Bay 3-2-0 1-1 1-4-0

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Fort Wayne Green Bay 9-6 Home Record 2-10 7-8 Away Record 1-17 1-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

