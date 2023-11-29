Wednesday's contest between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) and Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 76, Green Bay 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-14.6)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-14.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Purdue Fort Wayne's record against the spread this season is 3-1-0, while Green Bay's is 3-2-0. A total of two out of the Mastodons' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Phoenix's games have gone over.

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix have a -22 scoring differential, falling short by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 60.2 points per game, 353rd in college basketball, and are allowing 63.8 per outing to rank 56th in college basketball.

Green Bay grabs 33.3 rebounds per game (182nd in college basketball) while conceding 29.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

Green Bay knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 29.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.6%.

Green Bay has come up short in the turnover battle by 6.5 per game, committing 12.7 (224th in college basketball) while forcing 6.2 (363rd in college basketball).

