The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay matchup.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Purdue Fort Wayne (-10.5) 141.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue Fort Wayne (-10.5) 141.5 -600 +420 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends

Green Bay has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Phoenix have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Mastodons games have hit the over.

Green Bay Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Green Bay, based on its national championship odds (+8000), ranks significantly better (35th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (254th).

Green Bay has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.