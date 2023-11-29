The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) welcome in the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix are shooting 44.2% from the field, 3% higher than the 41.2% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Green Bay has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.2% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mastodons sit at 298th.

The Phoenix put up 5.5 fewer points per game (60.2) than the Mastodons allow their opponents to score (65.7).

When it scores more than 65.7 points, Green Bay is 1-1.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Green Bay averaged 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 57.6.

The Phoenix gave up fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than away (76.8) last season.

At home, Green Bay sunk 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%) as well.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule