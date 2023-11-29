Big East squads are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule for six games, including the Seton Hall Pirates taking on the Princeton Tigers.

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Providence Friars at Columbia Lions 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 29 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) Providence Friars at Columbia Lions 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 29 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at St. John's Red Storm 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Seton Hall Pirates at Princeton Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bradley Braves at Butler Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Memphis Tigers at Marquette Golden Eagles 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 FloHoops

