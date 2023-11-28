Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waupaca County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Waupaca County, Wisconsin today, we've got the information.
Waupaca County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wausau East High School at New London High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: New London, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iola-Scandinavia High School at Pittsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Pittsville, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Wolf High School at Crivitz High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Crivitz, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
