Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Waukesha County, Wisconsin today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Muskego High School at Racine Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waukesha West High School at Cudahy High School