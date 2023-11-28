Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Racine County, Wisconsin today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Allis Central High School at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskego High School at Racine Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Grove High School at Racine Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitnall High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
