Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oconto County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Oconto County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Oconto County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shiocton High School at Oconto High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Oconto, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
