Tuesday's game at Fiserv Forum has the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) squaring off against the Southern Jaguars (1-5) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 90-62 win, as our model heavily favors Marquette.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 90, Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-28.5)

Marquette (-28.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Marquette has put together a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Southern is 1-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-2-0 and the Jaguars are 3-3-0.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 79.5 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (121st in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12 points per game.

Marquette falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is collecting 31 rebounds per game (272nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.2 per outing.

Marquette connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (179th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 34.1% from deep.

The Golden Eagles rank 85th in college basketball with 100.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 109th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Marquette wins the turnover battle by six per game, committing 8.8 (20th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

