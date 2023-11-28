Tuesday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) and the Southern Jaguars (1-5) squaring off at Fiserv Forum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 90-62 win for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 28.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Marquette vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 90, Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-28.5)

Marquette (-28.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Marquette has put together a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Southern is 1-5-0. The Golden Eagles have a 2-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Jaguars have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game with a +72 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.5 points per game (98th in college basketball) and allow 67.5 per contest (121st in college basketball).

Marquette falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is recording 31.0 rebounds per game (272nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.2 per outing.

Marquette knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 33.1% from deep while its opponents hit 34.1% from long range.

The Golden Eagles score 100.7 points per 100 possessions (85th in college basketball), while giving up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (109th in college basketball).

Marquette has committed 6.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.8 (20th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.8 (57th in college basketball).

