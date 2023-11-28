Tuesday's game at Fiserv Forum has the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) taking on the Southern Jaguars (1-5) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 90-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Marquette.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 90, Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-28.5)

Marquette (-28.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Marquette is 2-2-0 against the spread, while Southern's ATS record this season is 1-5-0. The Golden Eagles have a 2-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Jaguars have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +72 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12 points per game. They're putting up 79.5 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball and are giving up 67.5 per outing to rank 121st in college basketball.

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. it records 31 rebounds per game, which ranks 272nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.2 per contest.

Marquette knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (179th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 34.1% from deep.

The Golden Eagles rank 85th in college basketball by averaging 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 109th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette wins the turnover battle by six per game, committing 8.8 (20th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

