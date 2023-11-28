The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will be attempting to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 53.1% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.

The Golden Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 359th.

The Golden Eagles record 79.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 87.2 the Jaguars give up.

Marquette is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.2 points.

Southern Stats Insights

Southern has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 296th.

The Jaguars put up just 2.2 more points per game (69.7) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (67.5).

Southern has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.5 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.7 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Marquette fared better in home games last year, making 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Southern scored 17.1 more points per game at home (82.5) than away (65.4).

In 2022-23, the Jaguars gave up 6.7 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than away (73.6).

At home, Southern drained 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum

Southern Upcoming Schedule