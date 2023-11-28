For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonas Brodin a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodin stats and insights

  • Brodin has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
  • Brodin has no points on the power play.
  • Brodin's shooting percentage is 2.6%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 61 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Brodin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:22 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 28:12 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:18 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 29:46 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:34 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:31 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:30 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 25:54 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 1 0 1 27:13 Home L 5-3

Wild vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

