The Miami Heat (10-7) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is 226.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -2.5 226.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 14 of 17 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 points.

Milwaukee has an average point total of 237.8 in its contests this year, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bucks have put together a 6-11-0 record against the spread.

This season, Milwaukee has been favored 16 times and won 12, or 75%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 14 82.4% 120.4 230.2 117.5 225.3 233.4 Heat 5 29.4% 109.8 230.2 107.8 225.3 218.1

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

The Bucks have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

In home games, Milwaukee sports a worse record against the spread (2-7-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (4-4-0).

The 120.4 points per game the Bucks record are 12.6 more points than the Heat allow (107.8).

Milwaukee is 6-10 against the spread and 12-4 overall when scoring more than 107.8 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 6-11 4-9 10-7 Heat 8-9 3-3 7-10

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 120.4 Points Scored (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 6-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 12-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 117.5 Points Allowed (PG) 107.8 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 1-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-8 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-6

