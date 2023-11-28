Bucks vs. Heat November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (7-4) clash with the Milwaukee Bucks (6-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT, BSWI
Bucks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 2 blocked shots.
- Damian Lillard is averaging 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He's making 34.4% of his shots from the field and 30% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.
- The Bucks are receiving 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Malik Beasley this year.
- Bobby Portis is averaging 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Brook Lopez is averaging 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is draining 55.6% of his shots from the floor and 55.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro posts 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 37.3% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 3.7 made treys per contest (10th in league).
- Jimmy Butler puts up 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Kyle Lowry averages 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Kevin Love puts up 11 points, 9.5 boards and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
- Duncan Robinson puts up 10.7 points, 2 boards and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.
Bucks vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Bucks
|109.6
|Points Avg.
|115.9
|109.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.3
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
