The Miami Heat (7-4) clash with the Milwaukee Bucks (6-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Information

Bucks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard is averaging 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He's making 34.4% of his shots from the field and 30% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

The Bucks are receiving 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Malik Beasley this year.

Bobby Portis is averaging 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Brook Lopez is averaging 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is draining 55.6% of his shots from the floor and 55.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro posts 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 37.3% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 3.7 made treys per contest (10th in league).

Jimmy Butler puts up 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kyle Lowry averages 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Kevin Love puts up 11 points, 9.5 boards and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Duncan Robinson puts up 10.7 points, 2 boards and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Bucks vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Bucks 109.6 Points Avg. 115.9 109.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118.3 45.9% Field Goal % 47.8% 36.4% Three Point % 35.5%

