The Miami Heat (10-7) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: Kaseya Center

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 115 - Bucks 113

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2.5)

Heat (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.7

The Heat have put together an 8-9-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 6-11-0 mark from the Bucks.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (4-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (30.8%) than Miami (3-3) does as the underdog (50%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 58.8% of the time this season (10 out of 17). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (seven out of 17).

The Bucks have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-4) this season while the Heat have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-5).

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have been led by their offense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by tallying 120.4 points per game. They rank 23rd in the league in points allowed (117.5 per contest).

Milwaukee ranks 20th in the NBA with 43.8 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 44.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

So far this season, the Bucks rank 25th in the league in assists, averaging 24.4 per game.

Milwaukee, who is 12th in the league with 13.2 turnovers per game, is forcing 12.3 turnovers per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

With 14 three-pointers per game, the Bucks rank seventh in the NBA. They own a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks seventh in the league.

