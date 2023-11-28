When the Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brock Faber find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Faber scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

Faber has no points on the power play.

Faber averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:49 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:59 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 1 0 1 24:16 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 24:49 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:08 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 24:19 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 25:08 Home L 5-3

Wild vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

