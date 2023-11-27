Monday's game at Kohl Center has the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) squaring off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-59 win, as our model heavily favors Wisconsin.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 84, Western Illinois 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-25.5)

Wisconsin (-25.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Wisconsin has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while Western Illinois' ATS record this season is 1-4-0. A total of three out of the Badgers' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Leathernecks' games have gone over.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers average 74.3 points per game (198th in college basketball) while giving up 66.3 per outing (97th in college basketball). They have a +48 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Wisconsin wins the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. It collects 32.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 228th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.0 per outing.

Wisconsin makes 5.5 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) at a 29.7% rate (282nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 per outing its opponents make while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

The Badgers record 99.4 points per 100 possessions (96th in college basketball), while giving up 88.7 points per 100 possessions (177th in college basketball).

Wisconsin has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (50th in college basketball action), 4.7 fewer than the 14.5 it forces on average (67th in college basketball).

