Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 27
The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois matchup in this article.
Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Western Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Badgers games have hit the over three out of six times this season.
- Western Illinois has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, games featuring the Leathernecks have hit the over twice.
Wisconsin Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Wisconsin is four spots lower based on its national championship odds (37th in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (33rd).
- The implied probability of Wisconsin winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
