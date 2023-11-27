The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-27.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Wisconsin (-27.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Badgers games have hit the over three out of six times this season.
  • Western Illinois has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • This year, games featuring the Leathernecks have hit the over twice.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Wisconsin is four spots lower based on its national championship odds (37th in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (33rd).
  • The implied probability of Wisconsin winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

