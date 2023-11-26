How to Watch the Wild vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Having dropped six in a row, the Minnesota Wild visit the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, beginning at 1:00 PM ET.
Turn on ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX to take in the action as the Red Wings and Wild take the ice.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 71 goals allowed (3.9 per game) is 25th in the NHL.
- With 55 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the league's 27th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have earned 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|18
|5
|15
|20
|7
|7
|23.1%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|18
|6
|11
|17
|18
|6
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|18
|9
|7
|16
|2
|8
|51%
|Marco Rossi
|18
|6
|5
|11
|4
|8
|41.6%
|Ryan Hartman
|17
|7
|4
|11
|13
|13
|43.5%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Red Wings are allowing 59 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.
- The Red Wings score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (70 total, 3.7 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|19
|12
|8
|20
|11
|13
|16.7%
|Dylan Larkin
|19
|7
|12
|19
|10
|10
|51.6%
|J.T. Compher
|19
|4
|12
|16
|9
|7
|48.5%
|Lucas Raymond
|19
|8
|7
|15
|7
|8
|0%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|18
|4
|10
|14
|9
|4
|-
