Having dropped six in a row, the Minnesota Wild visit the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, beginning at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Turn on ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX to take in the action as the Red Wings and Wild take the ice.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Red Wings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 71 goals allowed (3.9 per game) is 25th in the NHL.

With 55 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have earned 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 18 5 15 20 7 7 23.1% Kirill Kaprizov 18 6 11 17 18 6 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 18 9 7 16 2 8 51% Marco Rossi 18 6 5 11 4 8 41.6% Ryan Hartman 17 7 4 11 13 13 43.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are allowing 59 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

The Red Wings score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (70 total, 3.7 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players