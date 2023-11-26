Going into their game against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6), the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) will be keeping their eye on 12 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 8:20 PM on Sunday, November 26 at SoFi Stadium.

In their last outing, the Ravens knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20.

Their last time out, the Chargers lost 23-20 to the Green Bay Packers.

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Devin Duvernay WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Mark Andrews TE Ankle Out Ronnie Stanley OT Knee Questionable Malik Harrison LB Groin Doubtful Damarion Williams CB Ankle Questionable Marlon Humphrey CB Calf Questionable Arthur Maulet CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Rashod Bateman WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice Charlie Kolar TE Illness Questionable Trenton Simpson LB Concussion Out Odell Beckham Jr. WR Shoulder Questionable Zay Flowers WR Hip Questionable

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Herbert QB Finger Full Participation In Practice Keenan Allen WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Will Clapp OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Wrist Full Participation In Practice JT Woods S Illness Out Jalen Guyton WR Groin Questionable Nick Vannett TE Concussion Out Gerald Everett TE Chest Questionable

Ravens vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: NBC

Ravens Season Insights

The Ravens sport the seventh-ranked offense this season (366.5 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking second-best with just 273.5 yards allowed per game.

The Ravens have been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking fourth-best in scoring offense (27.6 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (16.1 points allowed per game).

On the defensive side of the ball, the Ravens have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking third-best by allowing only 169.7 passing yards per game. They rank 20th on offense (211.5 passing yards per game).

Baltimore sports the 13th-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (103.7 rushing yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking best with 155.1 rushing yards per game.

With 15 forced turnovers (13th in NFL) against 14 turnovers committed (16th in NFL), the Ravens' +1 turnover margin ranks 13th in the league.

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, ceding 393.6 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst. On offense, they rank 11th with 354.3 total yards per contest.

In terms of points scored the Chargers rank eighth in the NFL (25.9 points per game), and they are 24th defensively (23.8 points allowed per contest).

The Chargers rank ninth in passing yards per game (248.6), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 291.6 passing yards conceded per contest.

From an offensive perspective, Los Angeles is compiling 105.7 rushing yards per game (18th-ranked). It ranks 12th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (102 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have excelled in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of +7 ranks fourth-best in the NFL, with 15 forced turnovers (13th in league) and eight turnovers committed (first in league).

Ravens vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3)

Ravens (-3) Moneyline: Ravens (-165), Chargers (+140)

Ravens (-165), Chargers (+140) Total: 48 points

